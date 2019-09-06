Michael Mizanin, the former World Wrestling Entertainment champion who performs under the name “The Miz,” and his wife, professional wrestler Maryse Mizanin, have slammed down $6.4 million on an English manor-style home in the Westlake Village area of Los Angeles.

A gated entry opens to the stone-clad residence, which sits on more than an acre with a custom swimming pool and spa, formal gardens and expansive lawns.

Inside, the 10,400 square feet of living space includes a two-story entry, a den with a wet bar, a paneled game room and a movie theater, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Artistic wallpaper, elaborate fireplace mantels and inlaid wood floors set a resplendent tone in the grand living and dining rooms.

The kitchen is outfitted with a decorative tile backsplash, coffered ceilings and commercial-grade appliances. A circular breakfast nook sits off the kitchen. There’s also a wine cellar.

Large terraces, an outdoor dining area, a built-in barbecue and a custom swimming pool extend the living space outdoors.

A separate guesthouse and an art studio are behind the pool area. An office sits above the eight-car garage.

Michael Mizanin, 38, gained fame in the early 2000s as a cast member on MTV’s “The Real World” and other “Real World/Road Rules” shows.

He joined WWE in 2004 after finishing as runner-up on the wrestling reality series “Tough Enough” and has won 18 championship bouts including the WWE Championship in 2010.

Maryse Mizanin, 36, has twice won the WWE Divas Championship.

The former “Total Divas” cast member currently appears with her husband on the USA Network show “Miz & Mrs.”