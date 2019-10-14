Q: I plan to do a semiremodel to our kitchen. I remember an article you wrote on how installing an artistic-style faucet can become the main focal point for small kitchen remodels. Any unique faucet finish ideas as well?

A: Installing a high-end kitchen faucet with plenty of artistic style can definitely highlight a smaller kitchen remodel jobs. Also, changing accent hardware like cabinet and draw pulls to match the new faucet style and finish can add even more design impact.

With that in mind, it is important to choose a unique faucet finish.

A trendy finish I like is called oil-rubbed bronze. Many new kitchen faucets with fancy options now offer oil-rubbed bronze finishes, so you shouldn’t have to sacrifice any faucet performance. This deep, rich color with hints of shiny bronze popping through is perfect for both classic and modern kitchens.

