Q: We have a finished basement and the bathroom gets a lot of use. Even though we have a vent fan, we can use help to keep the bathroom smelling fresh. Other than standard air-freshener options, do you have any other ideas we can try?

A: As a plumber, I first want to mention that basements can be moist areas. So, if possible, run a dehumidifier to help dry the area — that may help.

As for options for bathroom fresheners, I’ve seen new toilet seats on the market with built-in air fresheners. These special seats are battery-operated, and the system is activated when a person sits on the seat. A small fan located in a hollow area of the seat moves air through a deodorizing filter and a concentrated scented chamber.

Freshener seats are available in elongated and round-front models and can include features like a slow-closing lid and a night light. Since batteries, filters and scent packs are easily replaced, I see no reason why you shouldn’t consider this fresh idea.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”