Making the case for this timeless and elegant look in the kitchen.

When renovating a kitchen, what is the best cabinet color? More than ever, the answer is white.

No longer considered bland, boring or low-end, white has emerged as a popular and desired choice for homeowners looking for a timeless and elegant look and a neutral palette. Here are some top reasons to make a case for white cabinets.

1. White cabinets blend well with a variety of countertop choices.

2. White cabinetry is versatile, neutral and won’t clash with existing furniture.

3. White cabinets can shine regardless of the finish. From chrome to nickel and even brass, white cabinetry can serve as the perfect complement.

4. Looking to create a sense of contrast? From your countertop choice to tile selection, and even mixing different cabinet colors and finishes, everything pairs well with white.

5. White cabinetry is timeless and elegant.

6. White cabinetry blends well with stainless steel appliances.

7. Due to its popularity, expect to find a number of white cabinetry options in various styles and price points.

8. White cabinetry can be a desired choice for a modern and minimal look.

9. White kitchen cabinetry remains a popular and desired choice as it relates to home resale value. Some potential buyers may view certain shades of wood cabinetry as outdated.