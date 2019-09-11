When it comes to decor, homeowners may not always know when to turn it up and when to tone it down.

To help ensure a successfully designed outcome that will stand the test of time while still allowing for individuality, avoid these seven things.

Colored cabinetry. While blue or orange may look good in your space, overly personal colors may become outdated.

Pedestal sinks. While they are space-savers, this style provides little to no storage space.

Too much wallpaper. Wallpaper has made a comeback and looks great — in moderation. If you’re looking for a way to use wallpaper in a more portable way, consider wrapping boards with wallpaper and creating a screen or wall hanging.

Furniture by the set. Purchasing a full set or furniture suite can be too much furniture for many spaces.

Shiny shades. Muted colors tend to work well together. Too much bling can overwhelm.

Too many personalized collections. While you can enjoy and display your favorite mementos and souvenirs, it’s best to do it in moderation.

Too much glass. While glass opens up a room and helps make a space feel larger, try to mix glass pieces with more opaque ones.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.