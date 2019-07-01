Q: I recently read your article on choosing a toilet and I started thinking about my own new bathroom. Along with a toilet, I plan on installing a new bathtub as well. Can you list some tub types I can explore?

A: There are so many variations in bathtub designs. To keep things simple, I’ll list five popular categories for you to explore.

Alcove. This is what you might call the standard type of installation. Usually it has three walls on the sides and back of the tub. The front has a built-in apron.

Free-standing. These beautifully finished self-supporting tubs require no walls or base units. But free-standing tubs are not cheap; they are considered high-end plumbing fixtures.

Corner. These special tubs save space by fitting into corners.

Drop-in or under-mount. Think of kitchen sinks. The tub is built into a base and mounted above or below the finished base top.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”