Q: I have a home business and want backup power. Can you give me the basics on how to get a generator installed?

A: Whether it’s a winter storm or other unexpected causes, we can find ourselves helpless without electricity. For backup power in my home, I have a standby generator.

A residential standby generator is permanently installed to a home’s electrical system, runs on natural or propane gas, and starts up automatically when needed. Here are the basic steps for having a standby generator installed.

1. Locate a licensed and insured standby-generator dealer/installer in your area to pull permits and work with local inspectors.

2. After an on-site home visit and agreed price, your installer starts by setting the generator on a pad at an approved location.

3. The automatic transfer switch panel is installed with electrical connections.

4. Propane or natural gas lines are connected to the generator.

5. Your professional installer tests the system, and you now have a new standby generator.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”