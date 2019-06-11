Want to bring new life and energy to bland, boring spaces? Even the most well put-together home can use a refresher. The good news is you don’t have to break the bank to achieve a reinvigorated or reimagined space. Here are five ideas you can take on quickly, easily and affordably.

Organize your closet

So often, closets are bottomless pits of items that have yet to be put away or organized. It is difficult to properly organize if you don’t know what you have. Organization can be enhanced through the use of creating distinct zones for certain items, and by using closet organization helpers such as huggable/slim hangers and organization boxes.

Brighten a children’s room

From bright bedding to adding an accent wall, colorful toss pillows or artwork, a children’s room can easily be uplifted with splashes of color. The same goes for any room of the house, especially as local summer blooms come into season.

Create function from an unused space

Whether it’s a windowless room or an odd niche, find a way to give purpose and function to an underused area of your home. Perhaps a small chair and side table makes it a reading nook, or a hutch makes it a display space.

Create a spa-like feeling in your bathroom

You can easily add serenity and calm to a bathroom through the use of elements such as bath salts, candles and other spa-like accessories and accents.

Upgrade a small bathroom

Bathroom fixtures are typically high-ticket items, but there are ways to refresh a bathroom quickly and affordably. Consider refreshers such as swapping in a pedestal sink or new mirror, or updating small items such as the light fixture, towel bar or faucet.