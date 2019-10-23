Closets come in all shapes and sizes, but regardless of the size you are going to want to maximize space and organization. Closets should be considered in the planning of a home, similar to a room. The best place to start is with a floor plan and a clear understanding of how you want the closet to be used.

Here are some tips for getting the most out of your closets.

Include flexible built-ins. While built-in shelving helps to create a seamless look, if you use a flexible system that can be moved from home to home or adjusted based on your needs, you can use your closet investment long term.

Try white. White will be a neutral selection that won’t clash with other finishes in the home.

Look for solid construction. Closets can undergo wear and tear, especially in a child’s room. You will want to make sure your selections will stand the test of time.

Create opportunities for both long- and short-hanging clothing. This will be especially important if your closet is shared with a partner.

Use thin, space-saving hangers. Wooden hangers are often bulky and take up a lot of space.

Utilize baskets and bins. These are great for organizing closets and making everything look neat and seamless.

Color coordinate your closet. Often it is helpful to have a system in which dark clothing is separate from lighter fabrics.

Have a shoe organization plan. So often, shoes organization is an afterthought that impacts the utilization and appearance of a closet.

Include hideaways. Look for opportunities for hidden storage such as drawers and cabinets.

Consider using a pro. Closet companies have experts in maximizing every inch of usable space. Be sure to arrive with measurements in hand.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.