Tips and cost-saving design hacks for updating your décor for less.

Whether you wish to brighten a single room for guests or redo an entire home this fall, where can you save?

Many low-cost alternatives can provide high style at an affordable price. Here are 10 tips and cost-saving design hacks to keep in mind when you’re looking to get a luxury look for less.

1. Look for fabric blends. On everything from pillow fabric to area rugs, blends of various materials are often lower in price.

2. Consider indoor/outdoor materials and fabrics. A popular cost-saving designer hack is to use indoor/outdoor area rugs indoors. Typically, the rugs are modern in design, long-lasting and a fraction of the cost.

4. Use mirrors instead of artwork. Mirrors tend to be less expensive than artwork and can be used in pairs or in a series.

5. Go frameless. Instead of using framed artwork, consider gallery-wrapped artwork instead. The pieces are printed canvases that have been wrapped around a wood frame. Gallery-wrapped artwork is typically considerably less expensive than artwork that is framed.

6. Go to sample sales. Sample sales, at which floor models are sold, are a way to score a great find at a fraction of the cost of a new item. While the items are sold as-is, they aren’t really used and in many cases are in like-new condition.

7. Use side tables instead of traditional nightstands. In many instances, using night tables will not only save money, but help to create a lighter look in a space.

8. Consider glass instead of wood. Glass tables are a lower-cost alternative in most instances.

9. Paint. Painting is one of the least expensive ways to add color and help decorate a space.

10. Repurpose. Whenever possible, consider repurposing or reusing an existing item in a creative or unique way.