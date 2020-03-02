Whether in fashion or home decor, pink is no longer considered uniquely feminine. In fact, the color pink is being infused into everything from artwork and textiles to furniture — especially shades such as power pink, hot pink, blush and mauve.

Why pink? In many cases, pink is neutral and versatile enough to not clash with other colors. And it can both complement and elevate other colors.

Looking for ways to infuse pink into your home? Here are a few ways.

1. Start small. If you’re not ready to take the full plunge, test the waters by infusing elements such as accessories and accents.

2. Consider an accent wall or softer all-over shade of pink. A bold pink accent wall could make a dynamic statement, while a softer shade will give a more neutral look.

3. Artwork remains one of the top ways to kick off a color story in a space.

4. Look for portable decor items such as toss pillows and area rugs. Items you can move from room to room and swap in and out are wonderful ways to incorporate the color.

5. Consider pairing lighter shades of pink with deep foundation colors such as charcoal gray, black and even brown.

6. Use shades of pink in bedrooms. Softer pinks can create a sense of calm, while bolder shades can add interest.

7. Don’t be afraid to mix and blend different shades of pink into the same space.

8. Bring pink elements into an otherwise neutral social space such as a living or dining room.

9. Consider pink upholstery pieces such as side chairs and ottomans.

10. Pair silver and gold finishes and accents with elements of pink. Pink blends well with both in interior spaces.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.