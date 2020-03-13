Spring is almost upon us. It’s time to liven up our spaces with fresh spring colors.

While florals are often thought of first, other creative combinations can help add a renewed sense of color to your home. Here are some top color trends for spring.

Shades of gray. While some grays are warm, others are cool and have lots of blue elements. Various shades of deeper cool gray can help create a soft, soothing spring space.

Turquoise and orange. This color combination is often popular because blue and orange are complementary colors on the color wheel. Using turquoise as the shade of blue adds a bright, vibrant color twist.

Hot pink. Pink remains a popular color for those looking to add an interesting pop to a space. Pink can be paired with neutral colors such as gray, taupe, black and brown.

Chartreuse. Tired of yellow? Chartreuse, which is a mix of yellow and green, is a modern color choice.

Pastels. While it may feel like stating the obvious, from pastel blue to powder pink, consider bringing one of these soft shades into your home.

Green. When many people think of spring they think of the transition from brown lawns to those that are lush, vibrant and bright. Why not bring either greenery or the color green into your space?

Metallics. Brass and silver serve as perfect accent colors in spring decor.

White and … well, white. The design concept of white on white is a color combination that is truly fresh and modern.

Yellow and orange. Traditionally considered to be more fall colors, this combination also works for spring.

Indigo. As a base color, indigo can provide a softer look than black for those looking for a reach deep color to incorporate into their spring decor.