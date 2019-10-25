You may have seen the stores — with their cool, ever-changing home goods — popping up like mushrooms around the Seattle area. Australian company Anko is rapidly expanding and bringing its super-low-cost home decor, furniture, clothes and accessories to the region.

“We like to say Anko was born in Australia, but raised in the Pacific Northwest,” says Morgan Fyfe, Anko’s customer and community manager.

Indeed, the company is opening its fifth Washington location today (Oct. 25) at The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland. The company set up its U.S. flagship in Lynnwood earlier this year and there are also locations in Bellevue, Mill Creek and Burien. So far, Washington’s five locations are the only physical stores in the United States, complementing the company’s online store.

Fast home fashion

Anko carries a wide breadth of items with a shallow inventory that changes frequently. In other words, if you’re loving that fall floral dress, you better buy it now (and skip the guilt; it’s only $17). In addition to clothing, store sections include seasonal items, stationery and party items, kids toys and pet accessories. But the star of the show is home goods. Everything from bed linens to bath essentials, cookware to dinnerware, objets d’art to outdoor goods is on display.

How are the items so affordable? Pssst — that copper salad bowl isn’t made from copper. Anko also designs its products in-house and homes in on textures, finishes and patterns that create a more elevated look no matter the material.

Stocking up for $10 or less

Anko’s prices are perfect for trending up your digs for the season. So, without further ado, here are 10 hygge-inspired items for $10 and under to make your home cozy and festive for fall. (You can also scroll through the slideshow above to see all of the items.)

3 Assorted Vases ($6 for the set): Warm up shelves and counters with this bijou set of vases in toasty nude, rose and burgundy hues. While stylish on their own, you can also jazz them up with some seasonal stems. Thanksgiving centerpiece solved.

Square Wax Melt Burner ($4): Get hygge with it with a classic burner in minimalist gray. It’s perfect for relaxing in the evening in the living room or placed next to the bath; just set a candle in the bottom and a calming fragrant wax melt or essential oil in the chamber above.

Eye Mask – White Bunny ($3): There’s nothing better than getting a good night’s sleep — especially when the sun starts going down early. Get some extra shut-eye with this fluffy mask in a sweet design that’s sure to help you wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed the next morning.

Large Metal Tray — Copper Look ($10): The warm glow of copper is a seasonal delight. Plus, trays are a versatile helper when it comes to social gatherings, and a must with the holidays around the corner. Load up cocktail tumblers, tea cups and more to serve guests — and quickly clear up afterward.

Loose Mug Glazed Pink ($3.50): Nothing helps create a cozy atmosphere better than a hot beverage in a large cup. This stoneware mug in earthy ombre colors is just right for your favorite seasonal brews — whether you’re into hot apple cider, hot chocolate or hot toddies.

Indulgence Aroma Therapy Candle ($5): The low, cozy light from candles is a key element of the hygge movement. This soy wax candle is mixed with essential oils for settling in on cold nights. The glass jar’s pumpkin-orange hue is oh-so-fall and its yummy scent is sure to relax and soothe as you enjoy the latest binge-worthy series on the sofa.

Sierra Baker ($7): The holidays call for a baking dish that’s a real workhorse. Both microwave and oven safe, this baker can handle green bean and sweet potato casseroles, fruit cobblers, brownies and more. And the festive terra cotta color is perfect for day-of serving. Best of all, you can pop it into the dishwasher after use.

Pet Jackets ($9): You’re not the only one who could use an extra layer this season — your pet could too! Make sure Fido is snuggly and warm in a super-soft jacket for your daily walks. Go for classic black or choose from a selection of stylish patterns.

Avery Cushion – Gold ($8): Add some much-needed light and shine to your home decor as the days grow shorter. This cheerful gold throw pillow boasts trendy fringe, adding a festive touch to beds, sofas, loveseats, armchairs and anywhere else you like to cozy up.

Acacia Oval Tray ($10): Made from acacia wood, this rustic-chic tray is a quintessential item for dinner and holiday parties — or just for staying in and treating yourself. Lay out a delectable spread for a charcuterie night or fill your tray with a fan of cookies or other seasonal goodies.