Technological change has made it possible for recruiters to make themselves more critical to organizations than ever before.

The era of the specialized Rolodex as the main way to differentiate recruiters is over. LinkedIn killed it.

This is not to say that talent acquisition professionals can no longer add value, however. On the contrary, technological change has made it possible for recruiters to make themselves more critical to organizations than ever before. They can do this by following these steps:

Help hiring managers define strategy. Strong recruiters will play a crucial role as thought partners in conversations with hiring managers, even if that means breaking the traditional transactional recruiter relationship. A few minutes invested upfront in such discussions will allow recruiters to focus their efforts from the beginning of a search, target more ideal profiles and land candidates faster.

Get the best candidates to apply. Successful recruiters help organizations by building a repeatable and a scalable formula for finding and engaging star performers. Recruiters can do this by experimenting with and increasing the efficiency of other sourcing channels.

Select the best of the best. The next step is to help hiring managers better understand how to predict job performance. Google’s recruiting team is perhaps the best in the world at this: They help hiring managers understand what categories of questions they should ask candidates and even provide hiring managers with sample questions.

Get candidates over the finish line. Strong recruiters will help hiring managers get candidates over the finish line by helping their companies create a positive candidate experience as well as organizing and managing the interview and offer process.

Evaluate. Finally, recruiters should evaluate their hiring practices on an ongoing basis and apply an iterative process to continuously improve their methods. Without establishing this critical step, it is difficult to determine what is working and what isn’t.

CEOs who position their talent-acquisition teams to follow these five steps will gain a significant advantage in attracting the right talent.

(Atta Tarki is the founder and chief executive of ECA. Ken Kanara is the president of ECA.)