Tips and finds to help make the most out of a Northwest autumn.
Summer in the Northwest is glorious. The sun shines and the outdoors beckons. As fall draws near and daylight (not to mention sunshine) dwindles, there’s no reason to let the outdoor fun slip away. The right rain gear can make you feel like a kid again. Find a puddle, and splash away!
Once you’ve splashed to your heart’s content, there’s nothing like coming inside to a warm, cozy retreat. A fuzzy blanket. Thick socks. Maybe a warm drink.
The stories below offer tips and finds to help you make the most of all the fun a Northwest autumn has to offer.
6 ways to keep it cute, even in the endless rain
The best gear and accessories to help you ward off wet weather in style.
As you decorate for fall, remember: Cozy
Comfy décor isn't just for keeping warm — it's also the most on-trend home style this fall.
Woodinville Whiskey’s harvest release tastes like home
A celebration of Washington's apple industry, the whiskey launches Sept. 22 with a special event.
Sweaters, jackets for summer nights and fall days
Start building your layers with these shoulder-season pieces you can wear now and in cooler months.
If you must, buy a better umbrella
Expert picks for the best umbrellas, from big and sturdy to super-fashionable.
Fall shoes and boots you can start wearing right now
It may still be hot outside, but these shoes and boots will walk you right into the cooler months.
6 ways to get cozy, cozy, cozy
Ways to add some hygge to your home as you watch the rain fall and fall.
If you love hygge, check out 5 more hip lifestyle trends
Look for peace, find meaning — or just have a drink — with lifestyle movements from Europe and Asia.
Fire pit is a cozy addition to your outdoor entertainment space
The perfect complement to your backyard space, a fire feature creates a warm and inviting ambience for family and friends.