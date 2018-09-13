Tips and finds to help make the most out of a Northwest autumn.

Summer in the Northwest is glorious. The sun shines and the outdoors beckons. As fall draws near and daylight (not to mention sunshine) dwindles, there’s no reason to let the outdoor fun slip away. The right rain gear can make you feel like a kid again. Find a puddle, and splash away!

Once you’ve splashed to your heart’s content, there’s nothing like coming inside to a warm, cozy retreat. A fuzzy blanket. Thick socks. Maybe a warm drink.

The stories below offer tips and finds to help you make the most of all the fun a Northwest autumn has to offer.