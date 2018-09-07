Tips and expert advice to help make a change or move ahead at work.
In January 2016, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average employee tenure was 4.2 years, down from 4.6 years in January 2014. People leave their jobs for all kinds of reasons: to escape a stressful job or boss; to get higher pay, more responsibility or prestige; for better working hours or more vacation time; to move to a new location. Sometimes it’s less of a choice, and more of a necessity.
Whatever the reason, making a career transition is a challenge, at any stage of life. Choosing a new direction, then taking the steps to make that change happen, can be daunting. Do you need to go back to school? How much notice do you need to give? What’s the job outlook for careers you’re considering? Does your résumé need a refresher? Find tips and expert advice on these topics and others below. Happy hunting!
Don’t let fear stop your career transition
If you don’t make that call or send that email, you know exactly what will happen: nothing.
You’re ready to quit. How much notice do you owe?
A job offer need not be torpedoed by an obligation to wait for a few weeks.
Should you go back to school for a better job?
Sometimes the only path to advancement is to step out on your own and just begin.
The 15 highest-paying jobs for 2018
Health-care and tech occupations top Glassdoor’s list.
How to write a stellar cover letter
There’s a recipe you can follow for writing a cover letter, says Alissa Strong, the assistant director of Seattle University’s career services department.
7 résumé rules that no longer matter
Some things never go out of style on a résumé, but your pager number? That’s not one of them.
The middle-aged résumé: What to leave in, what to leave out
If you suspect age bias is hampering your job hunt, avoid reinforcing stereotypes.
10 biggest body-language mistakes people make in job interviews
Key takeaways: Sit up straight and watch your hands.
Make a good case when you’re counteroffering a salary
Asking for what you want could mean tens of thousands of dollars. But you need to ask for it.