Tips and expert advice to help make a change or move ahead at work.

In January 2016, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average employee tenure was 4.2 years, down from 4.6 years in January 2014. People leave their jobs for all kinds of reasons: to escape a stressful job or boss; to get higher pay, more responsibility or prestige; for better working hours or more vacation time; to move to a new location. Sometimes it’s less of a choice, and more of a necessity.

Whatever the reason, making a career transition is a challenge, at any stage of life. Choosing a new direction, then taking the steps to make that change happen, can be daunting. Do you need to go back to school? How much notice do you need to give? What’s the job outlook for careers you’re considering? Does your résumé need a refresher? Find tips and expert advice on these topics and others below. Happy hunting!