This is my last column for The Seattle Times Jobs. Here’s why I’ve focused my life’s work on creating more inclusive workplaces for all.

This is my last column for The Seattle Times Jobs. And it’s the hardest one I’ve had to write.

It’s been a whirlwind two-plus years since I began writing my column on workplace equity – and the world has shifted tremendously. Spurred by the #MeToo movement, broader media coverage and understanding of sexism and racism, a time when workplace protections like pay equity are being scaled back nationally, but paid family leave has become a reality in our state, I believe we have just begun to scratch the surface on making workplaces more inclusive for all.

I’ve loved engaging with readers of my column – and often received direct, sometimes angry letters in response. A few of my columns in particular got a lot of attention:

On gender and racial inequity in STEM. It’s not surprising that a number of folks who work in technology responded; most agreed with my analysis of ongoing gender inequity in the field, but I was surprised to receive pushback on the racial gap. Indeed, while some visible men of color are leading top companies (Google, Microsoft), by and large, boards, senior leadership teams and managers at tech companies are overwhelmingly white. We are not even close to closing the gap for African American, Latinx and Native American representation in these fields. Managers must pay close attention to this and actively seek to recruit, retain and promote people from underestimated backgrounds.

On women having to smile at work, adding smiley faces to emails and generally appearing likable. The “double-bind” women are in to be either liked or respected at work is alive and well. Most of the time, women are forced to be more likable, even if it harms their career prospects. I’ve had readers writing in with truly concerning incidents of being forced to smile or “be nicer” at the office – including on elevators, by strangers and in performance reviews. I’ve since learned it’s fine to ignore said feedback, or if a manager brings this up, to ask for feedback on substance rather than style.

On writing forwardable email introductions and being direct when you’re asking someone for coffee. These two columns garnered many responses, including a number of people now emailing me with “forwardable email” in the subject line. Being courteous is an asset whether you’re a job seeker new to the market or an established leader. I’d add one more tip here: Seek double opt-in confirmations by email. Basically, if A has asked to make an introduction to B, make sure B is agreeable to the introduction too before you connect them. I’ve learned the hard way you can never be too considerate when it comes to respecting other people’s time.

So, what’s next for me? I’ll be continuing to call out inequities, while hopefully providing some innovative solutions, as I am fortunate to meet so many people doing important anti-bias and pro-inclusion work. Much of it is through building my consulting practice on these topics, but you will likely continue to read my writing on this now and then, including in The Seattle Times.

I also invite you to actively take a stance against bad behavior and inequality, especially at work. If you are not intentionally creating more room in the spaces you have influence in – by mentoring others, referring people to opportunities and calling out inequities, then we will continue to face the issues I’ve documented in my columns.

I hope you accept my challenge and keep me updated on how you fare, on Twitter.

In the meantime, I point you to one of my favorite quotes by Desmond Tutu, which inspires me to do my work: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”