If you’ve been job searching lately, you may have noticed that lot of jobs list “Remote, Oregon” as their location. You might think, why is this tech job located in rural, unincorporated Coos County, Oregon, when almost nothing else is located there?

Well, it’s all in the name.

It turns out that jobs that should be listed as “remote,” as in you can work from anywhere, are coming up as listed in an actual place, “Remote, Oregon.”

Jobs currently listed in Remote, Oregon, on LinkedIn include affiliate marketing manager for a company called HireMojo Inc., an eBay customer experience “teammate,” and a sales agent for Wayfair.

A New York Times article from 1982 puts the population of Remote at “between 3 and 100, depending on where one draws the boundaries,” meaning the listed jobs could likely employ every single person in town.

According to Wikipedia, the hamlet near the confluence of the middle fork of the Coquille River and Sandy Creek “now consists of a combined store with gas pump and post office, and a couple of houses.”

It is also close to a covered bridge, the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge, which would be a nice place to take a stroll on your breaks from your remote job, if you live in Remote.