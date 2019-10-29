The Washington Wine Industry Foundation is accepting applications for the 2020 Powers Sabbatical.

The annual award, up to $5,000, sends a grape- or wine-industry employee to a sabbatical in a wine-producing region of the world to learn more about wine grape growing or winemaking.

In 2019, there were two recipients of the award: Sadie Drury, a viticulturist for eight vineyards in the Walla Walla American Viticultural Area, and Andrew Schultz, who owns Brothers in Farms in Sunnyside.

Recipients must be younger than 50 and have at least five years of experience in viticulture or enology. Funds can be used for travel, room and board, education-related expenses and/or reporting-related expenses.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2020. To apply and view the criteria, visit washingtonwinefoundation.org/sabbatical.