Q: I have a routine job in which the duties seldom change. My position isn’t very demanding, but that’s just fine with me. While I want to do my current work well, I have no desire to move up or get ahead.

Unfortunately, our new manager believes that everyone should be interested in advancement. He is planning to meet with each of us soon to discuss our career goals. Since I don’t really have any goals, what should I say?

A: Having been promoted themselves, managers often assume that everyone shares their motivation. However, many highly competent folks are more focused on other things. Some want to continue doing tasks they enjoy, while others are energized by activities outside of work.

But since your new boss is all about career, don’t highlight your lack of interest in moving up. Instead, focus on objectives that could help with your current job. For example, you might expand your knowledge of the business or acquire new technical skills. After all, ongoing learning is always an important career goal.