Q: After being sexually harassed by one of our top managers for several months, I finally told my boss what was going on. He insisted that we talk with human resources, even though I was somewhat reluctant to do so.

The HR manager listened to my story and assured me that I would have confidentiality and protection. However, the whole office now seems to know about my complaint, so I don’t believe she was honest with me. Shouldn’t this have been handled differently?

A: Being sexually harassed at work, especially by someone with a lot of power, is a horrible experience. And if the details are on the grapevine, that’s even worse. Unfortunately, however, this outcome may not have been fully preventable.

Your supervisor actually had no choice about taking your concerns to HR. Employers with 15 or more employees are legally required to address harassment claims, and all managers are considered legal representatives of the business. So once your boss knew about this issue, he was obligated to report it.

Upon receiving such a complaint, the HR department is legally required to investigate. To obtain complete information, they must talk with the alleged offender and any relevant witnesses. Although everyone involved should be firmly instructed to keep conversations confidential, information has a way of leaking out.

In your case, the real problem seems to be that these legalities were explained poorly or not at all. While your boss and HR manager can guarantee their own silence, assuring complete confidentiality in a sexual harassment investigation is virtually impossible. Nevertheless, reporting your harasser was certainly the right thing to do.