Your clueless boss provides a perfect example of “rater bias.”

Q: I have just started preparing performance reviews for my staff, but I am already anticipating an argument with my boss. Our appraisal form includes five ratings, with the middle one being “meets expectations.” My manager never approves a higher rating than that for anyone, because he says employees are always expected to do their best.

Some of my team members worked very hard this year and produced outstanding results for the company. They definitely deserve a better score than “meets expectations.” How can I convince my manager that lower ratings are extremely demoralizing for our best employees?

A: Your clueless boss provides a perfect example of “rater bias,” a common phenomenon which contributes to unfairness in performance reviews. Research has shown that many managers have preconceived ideas about how rating scales should be used. “High raters” freely distribute top scores, while “low raters” refuse to use them at all, even for exceptional performance.

While high-rating bosses should become more discerning, low raters need to recognize that this tightfisted attitude automatically demotivates their most valuable staff members. People who do outstanding work deserve to be recognized with an outstanding rating.

Unfortunately, these entrenched beliefs can be quite resistant to change. However, you may find an ally in your human resources manager, since HR is typically responsible for reviewing appraisals and encouraging managers to apply ratings consistently.

You might also consider asking your boss for guidelines that define when each rating level should be used. Perhaps you could remind him that the existence of an “outstanding” rating automatically implies the existence of someone who deserves it.