Q: I was recently asked to assume additional responsibilities with no extra pay. I work in a large medical practice as an executive assistant, which is definitely a full-time job. Yesterday, our office manager informed me that I will be expected to cover for a colleague while she’s out on maternity leave.

For three months, I will apparently be handling all of her work as well as my own. When I asked if I would get a raise for doing two jobs, my manager literally laughed in my face. Doesn’t this seem unfair?

A: Perhaps you should revisit this issue with a slightly different request. Asking for a raise generally implies a permanent change to one’s base salary. Because this is only a short-term assignment, management would be unlikely to grant an ongoing increase.

But since you will presumably be burdened with considerable extra work, a one-time bonus would seem to be quite reasonable. If monetary compensation doesn’t appear to be an option, you might ask for a few days off after your colleague returns.

Regardless of what you request, hopefully your next attempt will be met with a more mature response. Doing two jobs is bad enough, but working for someone who mocks you makes it worse.