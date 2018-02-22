You expect to be answering a lot of questions at a job interview. But did you know you should be asking some, too?

Normally we appear at job interviews primed and ready to answer a barrage of questions. We don’t always come prepared with any of our own.

This is bad because you never want to be caught flat-footed if the interviewer leans back and says, “So, do you have any questions for me?” It’s embarrassing. It stops an interview in its tracks. And it’s completely unnecessary.

After all, the interviewer is giving you a perfect opportunity to clarify issues that haven’t been covered such as, “Is this a new position?” or “What’s a typical workweek like?” or “If I get the job, when would I start?”

Even if the conversation was thorough, you can always move from the specific to the general, as in “How would you describe your company’s management style?” or “What are the company’s plans for growth and development?”

Since by this time you should have established a rapport with your interviewer, you might also consider asking something like, “What is your least favorite part about working here?” Personal questions encourage frankness and you never know what you might find out. But don’t get too personal; remember, this person is not your friend (yet). Everything you say is being judged.

In fact, and this is important, you need to be careful about asking the wrong kind of question. For example, you should never request information that could easily be found online. Do please avoid the classic, “What does this company do?” You’re supposed to already know!

Most of all, you’ll want to steer clear of queries that focus more on you than on the employer. Now is not the time to ask how soon you could take vacation or if it would be possible to work from home. At this point, it’s even too early to inquire about health benefits or salary. You do need to know these things, just not before an offer has been made.

You will never go far wrong if you remember that for the duration of this first interview, you’re there to show potential employers what you can do for them, not the other way around. Keep this in mind and you won’t even be tempted to ask, say, if you can bring your dog to work.