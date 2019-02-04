The top five are data scientist, nursing manager, marketing manager, occupational therapist and product manager, according to Glassdoor.

Thinking about a career change? While you weigh your options, consider this new list of the best jobs for 2019 from Glassdoor, a website that lets employees review their employers.

Glassdoor says it compiled the list based on three factors: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. Executive-level jobs and internships were excluded.

Here are Glassdoor’s Best Jobs in America for 2019, with the median base salary in parentheses. Click on the highlighted job title for related job openings on jobs.seattletimes.com.

1. Data scientist ($108,00 median base salary)

2. Nursing manager ($83,000)

3. Marketing manager ($82,000)

4. Occupational therapist ($74,000)

5. Product manager ($115,000)

6. Devops engineer ($106,000)

7. Program manager ($87,000)

8. Data engineer ($100,000)

9. HR manager ($85,000)

10. Software engineer ($104,000)

11. Mechanical engineer ($75,000)

12. Physician assistant ($105,000)

13. Sales manager ($65,000)

14. Sales engineer ($90,000)

15. Operations manager ($68,000)

16. Strategy manager ($140,000)

17. Security engineer ($102,000)

18. Construction manager ($75,000)

19. Speech language pathologist ($72,000)

20. Project manager ($75,000)

“There’s no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country,” Amanda Stansell, an economic research analyst at Glassdoor, said in a news release. “As a result, we’re seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019.”