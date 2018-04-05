These 10 jobs have an average pay of at least $75,000 and high “happiness” marks from the workers who do them.
CareerBliss, an online career community, recently released a list of the “happiest, highest-paying” jobs, based on reviews submitted by employees.
After analyzing the key factors that affect workplace happiness — one’s relationship with one’s boss and co-workers, work environment, job resources, compensation, growth opportunities, company culture, company reputation, daily tasks, and job control over work performed daily — and cross-referencing those with jobs that have an average salary of $75,000, CareerBliss named these the happiest, highest-paying jobs:
1. Director of marketing
2. QA analyst
3. Marketing manager
4. Senior developer
5. HR manager
6. Technical lead
7. Business development manager
8. Network engineer
9. Superintendent
10. Sales manager
