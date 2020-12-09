Professionals working from home during the pandemic are spending two hours and 10 minutes more per week watching TV during the day than they did before the coronavirus struck.

Overall, workers are watching 21% more TV on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or about 26 minutes more per day, according to data from an October survey released last week by Nielsen, the research firm.

About 65% of consumers surveyed back in August said they were watching videos during breaks, but more than half also said they tune in while working, often with the sound on.

The data could have an impact on advertisers looking to reach certain audiences outside of their traditional TV hours. Even with the daytime increase, professionals have watched more in the evening as well during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“After living in a pandemic for nine months, daytime has become a second prime time for total TV consumption among many former office professionals and managers,” Nielsen said in a blog post.

The uptick in TV watching isn’t universal. The unemployed and those not in the labor force watched less daytime TV during the pandemic, Nielsen’s data showed.

Kids saw an even bigger jump in viewing, with many attending classes online that are often shorter than the traditional school day. Daytime TV among 6- to 11-year-olds rose 56% in October from a year earlier.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com