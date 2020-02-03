If you want — or have — a technology-related job, you’ll probably be happy to read this article. According to Glassdoor, six of the 10 best jobs for 2020 are in tech fields.

For its analysis of the top 50 jobs, Glassdoor weighed three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating (5-point scale, with 5 being the best) and number of job openings.

That means the highest paying job isn’t necessarily the best one. For example, No. 8’s median base salary is $71,867, but No. 9’s is $133,067.

10. Business development manager

Business development managers, according to LinkedIn, “must identify rising business opportunities and build long-term relationships with prospects. That is needed in order to increase company revenue and maximize profits.”

Mean base salary: $105,240

Job satisfaction: 3.9

Job openings: 13,122

9. Strategy manager

Strategy managers figure out the best way to achieve an organization’s goals with the lowest amount of risk.

Mean base salary: $133,067

Job satisfaction: 4.3

Job openings: 3,515

8. Speech language pathologist

Speech language pathologists (sometimes called speech therapists) assess, diagnose, treat, and help to prevent communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults.

Advertising

Mean base salary: $71,867

Job satisfaction: 3.8

Job openings: 29,167

7. Software engineer

“Software engineers are computer science professionals who use knowledge of engineering principles and programming languages to build software products, develop computer games and run network control systems,” according to Fullstack Academy.

Mean base salary: $105,563

Job satisfaction: 3.6

Job openings: 50,438

6. Data engineer

Data engineers, as described by Panoply Blog, are responsible for the development, construction, maintenance and testing of architectures such as databases and large-scale processing systems.

Mean base salary: $102,472

Job satisfaction: 3.9

Job openings: 6,941

5. DevOps engineer

A DevOps engineer “will work with development staff to tackle the coding and scripting needed to connect elements of code, such as libraries or software development kits (SDKs), and integrate other components such as SQL data management or messaging tools that are needed to run the software release on operating systems,” according to TechTarget.

Mean base salary: $107,310

Job satisfaction: 3.9

Job openings: 6,603

4. Product manager

Product managers “are responsible for guiding the success of a product and leading the cross-functional team that is responsible for improving it. It is an important organizational role — especially in technology companies — that sets the strategy, road map, and feature definition for a product or product line,” according to Aha.

Mean base salary: $117,713

Job satisfaction: 3.8

Job openings: 12,173

3. Data scientist

The University Wisconsin describes a data scientist as “someone who knows how to extract meaning from and interpret data, which requires both tools and methods from statistics and machine learning.”

Mean base salary: $107,801

Job satisfaction: 4

Job openings: 6,542

2. Java developer

Technojobs describes a Java developer as a “programmer who may collaborate with web developers and software engineers to integrate Java into business applications, software and websites.”

Mean base salary: $83,589

Job satisfaction: 3.9

Job openings: 16,136

1. Front end engineer

A front-end engineer — “also known as a front-end web developer or designer — selects, installs and tests the user interface elements of a website,” according to Chron.com. “The front-end developer focuses on the look and feel of the site, along with its functionality.”

Mean base salary: $105,240

Job satisfaction: 3.9

Job openings: 13,122

Wondering if your job is one of the other 40 on the list? You can check them all out at Glassdoor.com.