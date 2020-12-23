Through hard work and good fortune, you have gotten your resume in front of a decision-maker or recruiter like me for a job opening that you’d really love to land.

Because the interview process is time-consuming, I only want to meet virtually with two or maybe three of the best candidates. Let me describe my process for choosing which candidates make the initial cut.

Since none of them has someone within the hiring company to vouch for them, that removes my easiest criteria to make my decision. So now it’s time to prioritize which candidates impress me enough to take the next big step.

The first two seem to have the requisite skills and experience, but their resumes tell me nothing about their personalities or interests outside of work.

Right away, I set them aside.

Let’s say the third applicant makes a point of mentioning that he was an Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts, or that she was a Girl Scout Gold Award-winner. Now that catches my attention.

Because of my own kids, I am well aware that earning such an achievement during what are probably the most awkward and unfocused years of a young person’s life is no small feat.

If they can accomplish that during their formative years, I have little doubt that, when given a task, this applicant will stay focused, not give up and bring that project to fruition.

Clearly, they play nice with others, accept guidance and lead when asked or required.

And do I recall correctly that the manager’s son happens to be a Boy Scout?

I want to meet this candidate.

The fourth candidate talks about experience as a veteran serving our country, with specific examples of leadership and teamwork skills.

Without hitting me over the head with her valor and bravery under fire, the resume highlights tours of duty in foreign wars and mentions several citations of achievement.

Duly impressed, I want to meet this candidate, as well, to thank her and because I firmly believe that as employers, we owe our veterans an extra hand up.

And, by the way, I happen to know that my client runs a veteran-friendly company and that the manager of this department is also a proud veteran.

As I review the fifth and final candidate, my interest is again piqued because the application includes two things that always catch my attention — organized sports and volunteer work.

This candidate has played soccer since a young age and stayed with it, often as team captain, earning a scholarship to a top university. And because he was the first in his family to go to college, that scholarship made all the difference.

While getting great grades in high school and playing sports, this candidate also volunteered to give after-school tutoring and during the summer months had an internship.

Definitely want to meet this candidate, as well.

Out of the original finalists, these candidates shine brightly. I’m eager to meet with all three and I’m thinking that I have a difficult challenge ahead of me in deciding which one to choose.

By now, I’m sure you see the logical thought process that most recruiters, managers or owners go through in deciding which candidates to meet.

I want you to make sure your resume is not ever discarded or set aside.

Make sure that your cover letter and resume bring life and energy to your accomplishments. Make sure you come across as a real person whose personality, enthusiasm and achievements jump off the page.

What to mention?

Try hobbies like cooking creative recipes, studying to be a wine expert, mentoring others, playing the piano or serving as a Girl Scout den mother. I had a candidate a few years ago who was a certified Barnum & Bailey clown.

Wherever you are in your career or job search, be thinking, what makes me interesting? What will set me apart from other qualified candidates?

Some HR people call it your personal brand.

I call it, “What makes you special?”

Phil Blair is co-founder of Manpower San Diego and author of “Job Won.”