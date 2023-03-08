Getting a job offer rescinded can be devastating.

Suddenly, you lose the vision you had for your near future as well as the promise of financial stability. And you’re forced to get back into the job market. Here are some tips from career experts and people who have had job offers revoked on how to get through this time.

Network, network, network

“Let everybody know you’re looking for a job, definitely do a lot more informational interviews, apply, get involved in your professional organization, volunteer … and move forward knowing that what seems to be a negative may turn out to be a positive,” said Lori Shreve Blake, senior director for career engagement at the USC career center.

Ask the tough questions

“Look for companies that are wiling to talk very openly about their talent strategy, how they’re thinking about bringing people in and how they can build confidence that this isn’t going to happen for this job,” said Jamie Kohn, research director in the Gartner HR practice.

Don’t be shy about asking for money or other help

Companies will sometimes make a one-time payment to candidates who got their offers rescinded as a goodwill gesture. You can also ask about covering relocation costs. If payment is not an option, you can ask for advice on navigating the job market.

“What I’m thankful for with my company is that even though they had to rescind the offer, they were very kind about it and empathetic about the situation,” said Alana Klopstein, who had a job offer rescinded last year. “Not just severing the ties and moving on but also wanting people like me who have had those offers rescinded to have you as a resource, if needed.”

Talk to multiple companies, even toward the latter stages of your job search

“If you can continue having conversations and be clear that you are in the late stages of a hiring process with other organizations, companies can decide whether they want to continue talking with you or not,” Kohn said. “Accepting multiple offers, however, would look very bad.”

Take care of yourself and take a break, if you can

“It’s going to be difficult, but it’s important to give yourself grace, take time to really step back and take care of yourself and just get back into it later,” Klopstein said.

Look for side hustles in the meantime

Gig work or consulting jobs can tide you over until you find a more permanent position, Shreve Blake said.