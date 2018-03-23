Passive-aggressive hints are usually neither effective nor well-received.

Q: During staff meetings, one of my co-workers can’t seem to stop talking. “Megan” dominates every discussion with a detailed rehash of previous topics and an obsessive focus on minor details. Our manager allows her to ramble on without doing anything about it.

Our last meeting ended an hour late after Megan resurrected several issues which had been settled the previous month. When I gently teased her about being long-winded, she reacted badly and didn’t take the hint. Although I like Megan, her endless jabbering makes me want to run screaming from the room. How can we get her to stop?

A: There is really no nice way to tell Megan to shut up. And as you have discovered, passive-aggressive hints are usually neither effective nor well-received. Recipients tend to be offended by both the message and the gutless way it was delivered.

Therefore, you need to shift your focus from changing the person to solving the problem. Given the leadership vacuum left by your wimpy boss, someone needs to guide these meetings in the right direction. So here are a few strategies you might try.

For each agenda item, determine the specific decisions that must be made. When Megan begins to digress, acknowledge her contribution, then refocus on the decision: “Megan makes a very interesting point. However, I believe our next step is to identify possible vendors. Does anyone have ideas about that?”

To avoid recycling old topics, summarize conclusions at the end of each meeting: “As I understand it, we’ve agreed to hold the workshop in July, review the travel policy, and interview two possible vendors. Is that correct?” Confirm this with a follow-up email and copy your boss. If an issue resurfaces, remind everyone of their previous agreement.

As a last resort, schedule an appointment immediately after the meeting. This will justify your desire to move things along: “I hate to interrupt, but unfortunately I have to leave at 3:00, so could we finish the discussion of the travel policy?” This strategy has the added benefit of providing a legitimate escape route.