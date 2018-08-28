Health-care and tech occupations top Glassdoor’s list.

Whether you find it inspiring or depressing, it’s always interesting to see which jobs pay the most.

Based on salary reports shared by employees on its site, Glassdoor has ranked the top 15 highest-paying jobs for 2018:

1. Physician ($195,842 median base annual salary)

2. Pharmacy manager ($146,412)

3. Pharmacist ($127,120)

4. Enterprise architect ($115,944)

5. Corporate counsel ($115,580)

6. Software development manager ($108,879 )

7. Physician assistant ($108,761)

8. Software engineering manager ($107,479)

9. Nurse practitioner ($106,962)

10. Software architect ($105,329)

11. Engineering manager ($105,260)

12. Applications development manager ($104,048)

13. Plant manager ($103,892)

14. IT program manager ($102,969)

15. Solutions architect ($102,160)

(Editor’s note: Click the job title for related job openings at jobs.seattletimes.com)