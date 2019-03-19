After only a few weeks, I am already thinking about quitting.

Q: After 20 years in the same job, I left to take an appealing new position with another company. However, after only a few weeks, I am already thinking about quitting.

This work is very different from what I did before, so I am starting to doubt my abilities. I was completely terrified when a serious problem occurred, even though my manager insisted that it wasn’t my fault. Now I dread going to the office every day.

Although I would feel guilty about leaving, I sometimes wonder if I should be totally honest with my boss and tell her this was a bad decision. On the other hand, finding another position in my field could be difficult. What do you think I should do?

A: Before making any rash moves, give yourself a little more time to adjust. Considering that you spent the past 20 years in the same comfortable environment, your anxiety about this unfamiliar position is hardly surprising.

Joining a new organization inevitably brings differences in culture, management style, and work expectations. People who frequently change companies learn that this discomfort is both predictable and short-lived. However, you undoubtedly feel as though you were taken from a nice, warm bed and dumped into a tub of ice water.

Since you appear to have an understanding manager, talk with her about your concerns. Describe your fears, discuss your strengths and weaknesses, and ask her to help you create a development plan. She obviously hired you because she had faith in your abilities, so perhaps she can transmit some of that confidence to you.