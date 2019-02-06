A note you can totally customize for yourself— either now, or when the next snow band hits Puget Sound.

Subject: Working from home again

Hi [Supervisor Name],

I will be working from home again today.

It’s snowing again, and the temperature hasn’t been above freezing in days. I know it looks like a very light snow, maybe an inch. But the schools are closed because of it, after already closing one day, closing early another day, and opening late two days this week.

Yes, it does seem silly to close for such little snow or just because it’s cold outside, but it’s not my decision. To be honest, it actually is a bit icy on my front steps, and apparently the school buses here can’t handle the cold like they can in Canada.

You may not notice much of a difference in my work output, as I’ll be checking email and joining conference calls between making lunch for the kids and negotiating truces over video game arguments. The good news is I’ll make up some of the time skipping lunch myself.

You’ll also see some emails from me tonight after the kids are in bed. In part to show you how dedicated I am to my job, and also to get a head start on tomorrow in case school is delayed or closed again. Or in case anyone gets sick again.

I know you always say do what you need to do to take care of your family. And I appreciate that. But honestly, I’m feeling a bit guilty about all the days I’ve had to work from home this winter. I’d like to apologize in advance for any other days I’ll need to work from home. I hear there’s more snow coming later in February, and the flu is going around, too.

I want you to know that I’m not enjoying this unplanned day with my kids whatsoever. Don’t get me wrong, I love my kids to pieces. I’m totally serious, though, when I say that I would much rather be working in the office. It’s not that I think work is easy – believe me, I’ve got plenty on my plate – but if you were here, you’d understand.

In any event, let me know if you need anything. I’ll be out shoveling for the next half-hour, but otherwise you can reach me in all the usual places.

Best,

[Your Name]

P.S.: Just realized tomorrow is a professional day for my kids’ school, so I’ll be working from home again.