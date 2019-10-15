Meet Rhoda Keladry, a Seattle-based psychotherapist who works with teens and their families. Here, she answers a few questions about her work.

What do you do? I own Rhoda J.K. Counseling, where I provide mental health counseling for teens and families. I also offer supervision for fellow counselors and am working on a training program for caregivers. The training provides education, support and empowerment for caregivers of queer youth.

Why did you choose this field? I was lucky to know I wanted to be a therapist in high school. I’ve pursued counseling throughout my education, and early on as a counselor, I worked with teens. Ages 13-25 can be really tough for families, especially when one’s teen identifies differently from their caregivers. As a queer individual myself, I understand the importance for support of families during this time.

What’s a typical day like? I have weekly 50-minute sessions scheduled with clients. The 10 minutes in between, I document, and answer emails or calls from clients. Outside of the actual therapy and supervision, I am keeping up my licensure and developing my business through collaboration with others in my field, training, marketing and managing finances. A couple of my days will be training and facilitating conversations with caregivers.

What’s the best part of the job? I get to talk about things that most people don’t get to talk about daily — I hear what really matters to people, and that is energizing. It’s also a job that has flexibility and creativity. Because of my interests and skill set, I’m developing this program to support families in our community. I love that I get to do something I’m passionate about.

What surprises people about what you do? A lot of people don’t realize the impact clients have on their counselor. Therapy is a place to get help, but often I am learning and growing alongside. Of course, I bring my training and skills, but the process is collaborative. When you meet with other people and hear about their lives, there’s no way to not be impacted. It changes my worldview and how I live.

