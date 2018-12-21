Join us as we look back fondly at the career-related stories that clicked with our readers in 2018.
Judging from the top stories in Explore’s Careers section, 2018 was a year many of you sought greener work pastures.
Whether you were seeking to make more money, handle a bad boss or break a career-limiting habit, we hope you not only found your answers, but also learned something you didn’t even know you needed to know — like developing a career-enhancing response to “How are you?”
Check out the most popular Careers posts from 2018 below.
The 15 highest-paying jobs for 2018
Health-care and tech occupations top Glassdoor’s list.
Jen Mueller: How to hook them at 'How are you?'
Don’t just say you’re good. Broadcaster Jen Mueller shares tips on how to make a success statement that connects you to the person who started the conversation.
The economy is strong, so why can’t I find a job?
With the jobless rate about as low as it ever gets, unemployed workers might wonder what’s wrong with them.
Burger chain beats Microsoft, Amazon on new ‘best places to work’ list
In-N-Out Burger sizzles at No. 3 on Glassdoor’s list, which was tabulated from employee reviews on its site. (Microsoft was No. 34; Amazon failed to make the Top 100.)
Nut-chomping manager dismissive of worker’s life-threatening allergy
Considering the risk involved, worker needs to act quickly.
New hire turns out to be an insecure hothead. Now what?
Manager must walk the fine line between employee discipline and development.
The decline of the pre-employment drug test
Failed tests reached an all-time high in 2017, according to data from Quest Diagnostics Inc. That’s likely to get worse as more people partake in state-legalized cannabis.
I keep being reported to HR. Am I the issue?
How to reconcile the signals you think you’re sending, and the ones your audience is receiving.
Are you a chronic apologizer? 2 words to say instead of ‘I’m sorry’
Consider that you might be saying “I’m sorry” when you really mean “thank you.”
Is a state with no income tax — like Washington — better or worse?
The answer may depend on how much you earn.