When the place where you work makes you blush.

A lot of corporations are getting in hot water nowadays. Sexual misconduct, sales tactics that border on the illegal, lax security in handling customer data, even outright criminal activity— you see reports like these in the news all the time.

It’s bad. But what’s really bad is when the company that’s taking a public beating is yours.

At that point it can get personal, no matter where you stand on the corporate ladder. After all, we naturally want to be proud of our jobs and of the people who surround us. No one enjoys being introduced to someone at a party or a networking event and then hearing them say, their eyes big, “Oh, you work for that place?”

It doesn’t take long to tire of explaining that the nefarious activities have nothing to do with you personally and that you, like everyone else, first learned of them in the media. You may even start to find yourself struggling with feelings of guilt by association.

If the scandal drags on, you will wonder if you’re going to have to go out and find a better employer.

Perhaps that’s where you are right now — thinking of leaving, or actually starting to look for a new company that has values better-aligned with your own.

Meanwhile, however, you probably still need that paycheck. You may have to put your head down and concentrate on the parts of the job that hold the most meaning for you, reminding yourself of the things about the company that you do like and respect.

But the best coping strategy is to address what issues are under your control. Look for tangible steps you can take to ensure that at least your little corner of the corporation is honest, respectable and businesslike. Treat colleagues well. Encourage transparency. Be inclusive. Your work life will be both easier and more rewarding. Even more important, being able to point to a track record of actively working to counter whatever issues are going on (even if they exist at levels several tiers above your own) is going to help you with that job hunt.

Because there’s one thing you can be sure of: Future potential employers are going to ask about “that scandal.”