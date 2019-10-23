The wait is almost over.

In-N-Out Burger fans are serious, and so those who live within striking distance of Keizer, Oregon, no doubt are ready for the California-based chain to open its restaurant in the small town near Salem.

An opening date hasn’t been announced — indeed, construction on the new building is still going on. But they must be getting close, because the chain has started hiring for the Keizer restaurant.

In-N-Out Burger has other Oregon locations in Grants Pass and Medford. The Keizer eatery, at 6280 Keizer Station Boulevard, will be the closest to the Portland metro area.

Back in 2015, when the first Oregon In-N-Out Burger place opened, company president Lynsi Snyder let Oregonians know that the chain’s beloved burgers soon would be widely available in the Beaver State.

“I keep all of our growth stuff top-secret,” she said, “but I will say there will be more stores in Oregon.”

Editor’s note: According to Google Maps, it’s about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle to Keizer, making it possible to wake up in the morning with a craving and get there in time for lunch — if traffic cooperates, of course.