Q: A co-worker recently left our company without a new job lined up. I suspect this person will eventually ask me to be a reference because we did similar work, sometimes on joint projects, and shared a supervisor (who my co-worker had a bad relationship with).

I’ve been a reference for former co-workers many times, and I’ve always found positive things to say about them, but it would be extremely hard in this case. This person did poor-quality work, had a negative, demoralizing attitude and often shirked responsibilities, which meant more work for other people.

I don’t feel like I could recommend this former co-worker to another employer with a clear conscience. On the other hand, I don’t want to stand in the way of someone getting a job. And, selfishly, I worry that refusing to be a reference could come back to hurt me, because we work in a small industry in a relatively small city and might cross paths again. Also, saying no would be really awkward! Any advice on how to handle this? — Anonymous

A: It’s often awkward to say no to people when they make a request you cannot fulfill, but sometimes it must be done. If you cannot, in good faith, offer a positive recommendation for your former colleague, you must decline. A lukewarm or negative recommendation is more harmful than none at all.

You can make up an excuse if the truth is too uncomfortable to share, but I don’t recommend vouching for people you don’t believe merit your endorsement. Your integrity has value, and you don’t want to endorse someone who will go into another workplace and make it seem like you made false representations when they aren’t the amazing colleague you recommended.

One thing I know for certain is that you, alone, are not standing between your former colleague and employment. This could, potentially, come back to haunt you, but if your colleague is as lacking as you suggest, the possibility seems slim.

Advertising

If I can say something positive, I always err on the side of offering an endorsement when asked, but we don’t owe people recommendations. Embrace the awkwardness and just say no. You will be OK.

Revealing Dates

Q: My position at a major health care institution, which I held for 15 years, was recently eliminated. I am currently unemployed after working at this organization for a total of 30 years. I’m an extremely youthful 78, with substantial administrative, writing/editing, communications, special event, fundraising, public relations and cultural skills.

In applying for new jobs on various company sites, one’s date of birth and school graduation dates are required; without that information, a prospective employee cannot proceed with the application. Needless to say, no takers for this senior!

I was under the impression that questions like those pertaining to age are not legal. Can you help? — Barbara, New York

A: Employers can ask for your date of birth, but they can use that information only for legal reasons; they generally do so to conduct background checks and the like. It is also legal to ask about high school graduation dates.

Unfortunately, these pieces of information can reveal your age to an employer. Age discrimination is illegal, thanks to the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, but what the law says does not necessarily translate to the realities of the workplace.

Advertising

You bring a wealth of wisdom and experience to any potential employer, and I wish it were easier for older people to find work. In your late 70s and 80s, the job search is incredibly challenging. Employers might overlook your application because they worry you’ll retire soon or aren’t capable of doing the job at the level they need.

Unfortunately, the onus is on you to make the case for your suitability as you search for a new position. All the common wisdom on addressing ageism in job searches requires job seekers to be strategic with your résumé, advocate for yourself during interviews and stay current on the latest developments in your field.

Little of that common wisdom encourages employers to embrace multigenerational workplaces. It’s unfair and I wish you had more recourse. I hope you find a great new employer that embraces all you bring to an organization.

Middle School Never Really Ends

Q: A few years ago, a colleague whom I considered a friend, although not a particularly close one, invited me over for dinner. What I thought was a pleasant social evening turned out to be a setup to pry information out of me that was immediately shared without my permission.

Since then, our relationship has been chilly. My colleague’s efforts to exclude me from social gatherings, and to make sure I know I’m being excluded, have recently escalated to middle-school levels of absurdity. It’s things like consistently scheduling events on dates when I said I couldn’t make it, stage whispers with other colleagues about upcoming plans when I’m right there, among other slights. I’m beginning to feel pretty isolated in a workplace I used to feel was quite congenial. Any advice?

I believe that this colleague will probably leave for another position in a few years, so I’m tempted to ride this out because I don’t see how responding to these provocations will have a positive outcome. — Anonymous

Advertising

A: It is astonishing how many people deal with petty torments in the workplace. I shouldn’t be surprised given that I work in academia, a bastion of pettiness, but still … This is a strange, unfortunate situation. You don’t say the nature of the information they pried out of you or if anything precipitated such a dramatic shift in behavior from a friendly colleague, so it’s hard to know what’s going on here.

Waiting it out for two to three years is probably the most realistic and frictionless way forward, but that’s a long time to feel isolated in your workplace. Why are your other colleagues going along with this? I have more questions than answers, but you should stand up for yourself! Point out that your colleague is scheduling events when you made it clear you aren’t available. Create your own plans with colleagues. Meet absurd with absurd if you have to.

Missing Out on a Match

Q: I work for a nonprofit with more than 800 employees. Salaries aren’t high, but we get a 2-to-1 match on our retirement plan contributions, which is significant. The organization restructured last year, and our retirement plan administrator changed. For one month, we couldn’t make contributions, and therefore didn’t receive a match.

We were told if we made up the amount for that month, we’d get the match at the end of the year. It’s now over a year later, and no one has received the match. HR blames the company that administers our retirement plan and says it is working on a fix. I feel like being over a year late to pay into our retirement plans is wage theft! People have left the organization, and I assume they’ll never get the match. Is this worth getting upset over, even though it’s only a few hundred dollars I won’t even get to use until decades from now? — Anonymous

A: This is certainly some kind of theft, however unintentional. A few hundred dollars matters to most people, particularly when that money accrues interest over time. Unless they chase that payment, your former colleagues will never see that money, which I’m sure the organization knows.

Those of you still working there should continue to press the issue. You are owed the money, and if the situation was reversed and you owed the organization, you can best believe management would do everything in its power to collect.

You have to calibrate how upset you get about this and how much you escalate the issue, with how much you care. This probably isn’t something that requires a scorched-earth approach, but you can ask HR for specifics on how the company is working on it and a timeline for resolution. Stay on this until you get the money you are owed.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.