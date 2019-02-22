Do a power audit of yourself with these three steps.

Informal power — which is unrelated to your formal title — can enable you to mobilize resources, drive change and create value for the organization as well as yourself. And in the modern workplace, informal power is increasingly pivotal and can secure your place within your organization.

Why? Nowadays, workflow is migrating from specialized verticals to the white spaces between the verticals as companies respond more precisely to customer needs. This trend matters in organizations with cross-functional teams, account managers or a matrix structure. Do you have the informal power to generate value and get things done? Here’s how to do a power audit:

Step 1: List your top 10 contacts who enable you to get work done.

Step 2: For each contact, assign a score from 1 to 10 indicating how much you depend on them.

Step 3: Do the same in reverse, assigning a score to yourself. Next, look for red flags, which could indicate that you lack informal power and are replaceable. Do all your contacts work on one team, function, product unit or office building? This could indicate a limited ability to generate value beyond the basic requirements of your job description.

Do your contacts provide you with more value than you return? Such relationships are difficult to sustain in the long run. Are your dependence scores low throughout? This could indicate the prevalence of transactional relationships. In contrast, high-dependence relationships can be imbued with values and relational dynamics that are not simply calculated. Is all the value you give or receive concentrated in a couple of contacts? You could be vulnerable if you lose these contacts or your relationship changes.

So, now that you’ve conducted your audit, how can you improve your standing?

First of all, a prime way to rectify unfavorable power-audit scores is to earn relationships by delivering value to your contacts. Second, manage your job so that you can contribute to the workflows of multiple functions inside the organization as well as customers, outside partners or regulators. Third, get to know your stakeholders and collaborators better as individuals. Shared activities have an underestimated impact on expanding our networks beyond an insular group of immediate co-workers.

Your value should not be defined solely by your ability to perform a formal organizational role. If it is, you are likely in trouble; sooner or later, a cheaper, younger and smarter competitor will join the company. By creating value for diverse stakeholders and making yourself irreplaceable, you open possibilities for yourself within the organization and beyond.

(Maxim Sytch is an associate professor at the University of Michigan.)