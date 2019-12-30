Long ago, I came to a conclusion about The Big Idea: It’s not really that big of a deal.

Sure, it needs to happen — it’s hard to accomplish anything major without a Big Idea to launch it. And, of course, someone has to have that Big Idea, or at least come up with the kernel of an Idea that can then be tweaked and refined into The Big Idea. Yet, while The Big Idea gets all the glory, it means little if you don’t have someone to execute the tasks needed to bring The Big Idea to fruition.

All those little details, necessary but distinctly un-flashy, are sometimes referred to as “emotional labor.” In the workplace, they may include booking a room for a meeting, reserving an event space, or keeping morale going with a Secret Santa exchange. They might also include damage control after a colleague behaves unprofessionally, being the one to take notes during a meeting, or taking the time — and, let’s face it, excruciating effort — required to delegate work, such as the work of emotional labor itself. (Note: The term “emotional labor” has been defined various ways; here I’m using it to refer to tasks that tend to go unrecognized.)

The problem with emotional labor

All this coffee-making, note-taking and the like is, frankly, exhausting. And this extra workload isn’t being shouldered equally; a recent United Nations report found that women do 2.6 times more unpaid labor than men. Furthermore, since these tasks tend to go unrecognized, they suck time and energy away from high-value work, which can have profound negative consequences for one’s career — making this an important equity issue for women especially.

Unfortunately, just opting out isn’t always an easy option, particularly for women. A 2005 study found that when men and women behave altruistically in the workplace, men tend to be lauded for it, but women are barely noticed. Worse, the converse is true as well: When men fail to show altruism at work, they pay little price, but women who do so are likely to receive less-favorable evaluations and recommendations.

As a result, it’s not too surprising that a 2010 analysis found women are more likely than men to be emotionally exhausted at work, and more women than men experience burnout.

What to do about it

Emotional labor isn’t going away anytime soon, but there are steps that can be taken to make the burden more equal at work:

Don’t leave things to chance. Create a set schedule that evens out the responsibility for tasks that tend to go unrecognized, rather than simply hoping someone will step up. Take turns making the coffee; rotate the note-taking job at meetings. Make sure the schedule is in writing, preferably on the office calendar, and is understood by the team.

Create a set schedule that evens out the responsibility for tasks that tend to go unrecognized, rather than simply hoping someone will step up. Take turns making the coffee; rotate the note-taking job at meetings. Make sure the schedule is in writing, preferably on the office calendar, and is understood by the team. Secure your own oxygen mask before helping others. It’s an oft-repeated maxim, but it’s true: You need to care for yourself before you can effectively care for those around you. It’s imperative to prioritize your own needs. For many of us, including me, this can feel like a tall order, but take heart: Both women and men tend to enjoy the highest achievement and lowest burnout when they place a high priority on themselves as on others.

It’s an oft-repeated maxim, but it’s true: You need to care for yourself before you can effectively care for those around you. It’s imperative to prioritize your own needs. For many of us, including me, this can feel like a tall order, but take heart: Both women and men tend to enjoy the highest achievement and lowest burnout when they place a high priority on themselves as on others. Labor smarter. Find more efficient ways to go about those important but unrecognized tasks. If you serve as a mentor, consider meeting with your mentees as a group rather than one on one. If a co-worker asks for your help, let him or her suggest a time and place for that help, rather than being the one to scour the calendar for a free hour. Many tasks may get more participation with something as simple as a posted list of instructions: I put off making the office coffee for years just because I was intimidated by the high-tech coffee maker.

Find more efficient ways to go about those important but unrecognized tasks. If you serve as a mentor, consider meeting with your mentees as a group rather than one on one. If a co-worker asks for your help, let him or her suggest a time and place for that help, rather than being the one to scour the calendar for a free hour. Many tasks may get more participation with something as simple as a posted list of instructions: I put off making the office coffee for years just because I was intimidated by the high-tech coffee maker. Highlight the hidden work. If you do tasks that go unrecognized, be your own cheerleader. It’s not bragging to make sure others know about the work you do. While you’re at it, make sure to recognize the humble tasks performed by others, especially women. Your time is valuable; your accomplishments of all kinds deserve to be promoted.

By taking steps to make emotional labor more equitable, you’re helping both yourself and your career — and putting yourself in prime position to offer the next Big Idea.