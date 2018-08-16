The weekly benefit ranges from $178–$749, according to the Employment Security Department.

Washington’s minimum weekly unemployment benefit increased by $9 to $178 for new claims opened on or after July 1, while the maximum weekly benefit increased by $36 to $749, according to the state’s Employment Security Department.

Unemployment benefits are calculated using the states’s average annual wage, which grew by 5 percent in 2017 to $61,887. The ESD says the average weekly wage rose from $1,133 in 2016 to $1,190 in 2017. This data includes only those wages that are covered by unemployment insurance.

About 20 percent of unemployment insurance claims are currently paid the maximum benefit amount, and 10 percent receive the minimum, according to the ESD.

The average annual wage is also used in computing employers’ unemployment taxes. Beginning in 2019, employers will pay unemployment taxes on the first $49,800 paid to each employee — up from $47,300 in 2018, according to the ESD.