Meet Jesse Angelo, a co-owner and the mobile bicycle fixer of MBR Bike Shop.

What do you do? I do mobile bike repairs and co-own MBR Bike Shop in Seattle. We service large corporations that have lots of bicycle commuters, tune up bikes, do event support and teach classes.

How did you get started in the business? After years of working in bike shops, I wanted to bring something different and exciting to the bicycle community and offer services to people who ride to work and have busy lives — something easy and convenient for them.

What’s a typical day like? A typical day includes setting up my mobile pop-up shop and grabbing a coffee and a doughnut (I love doughnuts) and then wait for the flood of bicycle commuters to visit so I can start tuning up bikes. I’m usually at a building or site for six to eight hours, then back to the shop to help there too.

Have you ever had an unusual mobile repair job? Yes! The most unusual repair was when we used to do house calls. I got a call to fix a four-person bike/car. Turns out it was used for Burning Man. It was the weirdest but coolest contraption ever, and it took me seriously all day to tune and clean that thing. There was dust from a previous Burning Man still caked on it!

What’s the best part of the job? The best part of the job is when customers return for their bikes and I see the big smiles on their faces. “The bike looks brand-new!” is what they often say. It’s very satisfying to help someone with their bike and know that their ride home from work will be so much better.

What surprises people about what you do? People are always excited to see our mobile bike shop set-up. The VW bus and all the bikes really attract people to our business. It’s super-fun to do what I do, but also very surprising that we still get such a positive response about who we are and what we do.

