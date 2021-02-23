As corporate America faces pressure to improve diversity within its ranks, Glassdoor has begun disclosing race and gender data on its employment site, breaking down how women and people of color rank their workplaces. The new features, which were released last week, include data collected from 187,000 employees on some of the biggest employers in the U.S., including Walmart, Starbucks and AT&T.

The job site’s users can analyze salary data based on race and gender, and they also will be able see how people from different groups — including the LGBTQ+ community — rank companies on metrics such as workplace culture and promotional opportunities.

The purpose is to allow prospective employees to know what it’s like for Black, female or other underrepresented groups to work at a given company. In a preliminary analysis, Glassdoor’s research group found that Black employee ratings are slightly lower than average, coming in at around 3.3 out of 5 compared with 3.5 for all employees.

Since May of last year, almost 90% of companies in the S&P 100 — including Walmart, Starbucks and AT&T — have made statements about racial justice following broader social unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, according to a Bloomberg tally. Many of those companies have pledged to recruit more Black employees, including at the management level.

Having more demographic information will put pressure on companies to do a better job of meeting those targets, said Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist.

Last week, McDonald’s announced that it’s tying a portion of its executives’ bonuses to how well they meet targets on diversity and inclusion. The company also is releasing a full breakdown of its U.S. workforce by race, ethnicity and gender.

Glassdoor, based in Mill Valley, California, was one of the first jobs websites to offer a broad selection of anonymous employee reviews about companies, giving users more insight into a company’s culture and practices. About 50 million unique users use Glassdoor every month, according to the website.