Many of us had to quickly adjust to working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some workers splurged on ergonomic swivel chairs and home-office accouterments — but many of us continue getting by at kitchen tables and couches.

Are there remote workers in your life who could benefit from gadgets and accessories to make their professional lives easier? These gift ideas are sure to please anyone hoping to start 2022 with a home-office refresh.

Currently Overthinking Post-It Notes: Why not gently poke fun at yourself with these sticky notes that will make you smile? They make for an affordable and stylish stocking stuffer. $5 at effiespaper.com

Tempur-Pedic Seat Cushion: If you’ve been using your hardwood kitchen chair as a substitute for a desk chair, chances are you could use some relief. This cushion is designed to reduce backside pressure and distribute body weight evenly to maximize comfort while sitting. The contoured foam cushion is a good find for anyone experiencing lower-back pain or soreness. $89 at tempurpedic.com

Bullet Journal: This helpful notebook is a solid stocking stuffer for anyone whose work habits need a refresh. Bullet journaling is described as “a mindfulness practice disguised as a productivity system” — and who would turn down the chance to be more mindful and productive in 2022? Good for Bullet Journal devotees and beginners alike, the Edition 2 notebook comes with a pocket guide, so recipients can hit the ground running. $26 at bulletjournal.com

Alba Doro Wood Cable Organizer: Help loved ones get the home office under control with a simple but stylish wooden cable organizer. Four separate cables thread through the slots of the handcrafted organizer, which can be displayed horizontally or vertically. $22.59 and up at etsy.com

Jungalow Golden Giraffe Blanket: As the weather cools, this soft cotton blanket adds coziness to any home office. You’ll get extra points if the person you’re shopping for is an animal lover — with its bold giraffe print, this blanket will be a hit with anyone who loves wildlife. $109 at jungalow.com

Evapolar Evachill Personal Air Cooler: Summer 2022 may feel like a long way off, but who wouldn’t want to be prepared for the next heat wave? Evapolar “whisper quiet” air coolers are lightweight and come with a handle, so it’s easy to move them from room to room. With an extended tank, you can stay cool for up to nine hours. Another plus? The coolers can be powered with a laptop, power socket or power bank. $99 at evapolar.com

Kingdom Printworks Pen Cup Holder: 3-D-printed pen holders will infuse any home office with a modern pop of color. The cups are made from nontoxic, biodegradable material and come in a variety of colors. Hoping to match the pen holders to your desk? Custom color orders are available. $10 and up at etsy.com

Seekon Solutions Under-Desk Drawer: Extra storage is always good. That’s what makes this under-desk drawer an ideal gift for remote workers. The drawer comes with its own 3M adhesive, making setup simple. $20 and up at etsy.com

Bombas Gripper Ankle Socks: Vibe-wise, spending the whole day in your stocking feet is dangerously close to wearing pajamas, and there’s that whole slipping-and-falling thing to consider. Cute socks with rubber traction soles tell the world it’s a lifestyle choice, not laziness. $14.50 at bombas.com

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier: Air purifiers are not just for fire season anymore. For one thing, “fire season” now means anything from Memorial Day to Thanksgiving if you live west of the Rockies. But also, working from home means spending your day in the rooms where you cook, and cooking fumes can drive up your air quality index. Do your lungs a favor and plug in an efficient and handsome little unit. $120 at blueair.com

Look Optic Wills Blue Light Readers: Do you spend all day looking at a glowing laptop screen and evenings looking at a glowing TV screen, with breaks to check a glowing phone screen? Some research has shown lenses that filter out high-frequency blue light can reduce eyestrain and improve sleep quality. While evidence for those claims is mixed, there’s no question these frames will make anyone who wears them look like Elliott Gould in some cool ’70s film. $78 at lookoptic.com

Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant: The power nap is the ultimate work-from-home perk, but too easily jeopardized by a neighbor’s leaf-blowing or a roommate’s noisy Zoom. Block sonic intrusions out with soothing sounds ranging from a babbling brook to rumbling clothing dryers. If you’re one of those people who work from bed, the Restore also makes a perfect night light and gentle alarm clock. $130 at hatch.co

Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Slipper: You can’t really ever be too good to your feet, can you? Slip toes into these cozy shearling home slippers. They provide cushioning, while adding some style to your work-from-home wardrobe. $100 at birkenstock.com

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.