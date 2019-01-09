The state’s Employment Security Department says it has received unemployment benefits applications from roughly 1,000 workers since the furlough started.

The Employment Security Department in Olympia is reminding federal workers furloughed due to the partial government shutdown that they may apply for state unemployment benefits while they wait to return to their jobs.

“Washington stands ready to assist federal workers in our state,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine in a press release on Tuesday. “Just like other workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own, federal workers have the unemployment safety net to help them through this difficult time.”

Furloughed workers should be prepared to provide pay stubs or W-2 forms because ESD says it may be unable to reach their employers to verify their wages because of the furlough.

The ESD says it has received unemployment benefits applications from roughly 1,000 workers since the furlough started, including those furloughed and workers who were laid off for other reasons. More than 73,000 federal employees worked in Washington as of the first quarter of 2018.

Workers who receive back pay should plan to repay any benefits received, according to the ESD press release.

For more information, visit the ESD’s special web page for federal employees affected by the shutdown.