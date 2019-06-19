Workers at two companies based on the Eastside must really love their leadership. T-Mobile’s John Legere and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella were just ranked No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, in the Glassdoor Employee’s Choice Award for the Top CEOs in 2019.

The list, which was released Tuesday, is based on anonymous employee reviews about their employer on Glassdoor. When rating their CEO on the site, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance. Glassdoor says the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent across the approximately 900,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor. Legere’s rating was 99%; Nadella’s was 98%.

Glassdoor’s Top CEOs of companies with 1,000 or more employees in 2019 in the U.S. are:

1. VMware’s Pat Gelsinger (99% approval)

2. H E B’s Charles C. Butt (99% approval)

3. In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder (99% approval)

4. T-Mobile’s John Legere (99% approval)

5. Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen (98% approval)

6. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella (98% approval)

7. McKinsey & Company’s Kevin Sneader (98% approval)

8. LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner (97% approval)

9. Intuitive Surgical’s Gary S. Guthart (97% approval)

10. Best Buy’s Hubert Joly (97% approval)