Q: I started working for a company a little over a year ago, on a small team overseen by a middle manager. Fast forward to now and the entire team has been turned upside down. Our supervisor was fired. Another colleague was transferred to a new office. This colleague was extremely bitter over these changes and would return to her former office (where I work) complaining about the company’s leadership and often crying about the situation.

She finally found a new job outside the company and gave notice. All of this was completely understandable, except that her rants and emotions were in front of the rest of the team, including a young junior colleague who had been with the company for only a short time. This junior colleague took on many of the same attitudes and has now resigned as well.

The former colleague is sending the junior colleague job postings. Additionally, she is hosting a farewell event for the junior colleague, whose time with the company is ending this week. It all feels like a downward spiral for our team, which had been working well together. That’s not her fault, but she’s taking a bad situation and making it harder. I’m not looking for a new job, but my former colleague’s behavior bothers me. Does it make sense to ask her to consider the rest of her former team before she interacts with us further? — Anonymous

A: Your former colleague seems to have a difficult time moving on. We will never know why she’s choosing toxicity when she could just live her life and make the best of her new job. It certainly makes sense to ask her to be more considerate in how she interacts with your colleagues, but I’m not sure she is the kind of person who cares about consideration.

She is being messy because she likes drama, or she’s unhappy and misery loves company. If you’re willing to give her the benefit of the doubt, maybe she thinks she is helping your colleagues by offering them a way out of what she perceives to be a bad job. The best way forward is to focus on the people currently on your team.

In time, your former colleague will move on, either because she is happier, or she has found some new drama in which to embroil herself. Rather than try to redirect her negative energy, focus on how you and your remaining colleagues can foster camaraderie and healthier professional relationships as a way forward from all the upheaval. All you can ever really control is your own behavior.

Drawing a line in the sand

​Q: I work in marketing, in a part of the industry that, in my experience, is overwhelmingly populated by white, able-bodied people, with men taking most of the starring roles. The endless microaggressions sometimes build up. Often, I work with my husband, who is a creative director. Recently, we started a project for a new brand selling a lifesaving product. A bit of research quickly revealed that the current market for that product is heavily male-focused. I suggested that the new product could be packaged in a variety of ways to reach women, too.

We brought my ideas to the other creative director on the project. He dismissed my ideas, spoke derisively about a feminine clothing brand and said the client would never go for these approaches. I pushed back a bit, and eventually got so angry I couldn’t take it anymore. I said: “Fine. You men can decide how to market things to other men. I’m done.” And I left.

​In some ways, it felt incredibly satisfying. But I also spiked my main source of income and disrupted my marriage. A few days later, I spent an hour or two talking my husband through my experience. He seemed to understand. I just don’t know where to take things. Marketing appears to be about helping mostly white, mostly male capitalists sell stuff. I’ve tried to opt out in the past. But feeling alienated (and without work) wasn’t a long-term solution for me, and now I have a partial disability and a child.

​I am trying to find an ethical and emotionally satisfying way forward. I have a couple of great but poorly paying side gigs. Maybe I could push one of those into becoming my primary source of income? Should I just apologize for my behavior and get back to the marketing work? — Anonymous

A: Marketing is one of those fields that is tightly bound with capitalism. I’m not sure there is an ethical, emotionally satisfying way forward that doesn’t involve a big career change. In a capitalist world, we are constantly making ethical compromises while trying to maintain our integrity. Only you can decide what you’re willing to compromise and for how long.

It seems that you’re ready to move on from marketing. You’ve had enough of the collateral damage, and this is a good time to start figuring out the way forward. How can you make one of your side gigs more feasible as a career option? What are some other career paths you can consider that are well-compensated but demand less ethical compromise? In the meantime, you don’t really have a reason to apologize. But while you craft your exit strategy, return to work because bills, unfortunately, don’t care about our existential crises. I firmly believe you will find a more tenable way forward and I wish you the very best.

Cubicle karaoke

Q: I’m fairly new to a position and recently out of school, so I’m “junior” in every sense of the word. I’m working in a cubicle group with about 20 other people. One person I share a wall with, a much more senior employee, consistently listens to music out loud and often sings and hums. This person is not in my department and I don’t really know him, but I know this issue has been ongoing and has caused another senior member of the team to relocate offices. I’m not sure how to approach asking him to stop. Can you help? — Hannah

A: Sharing spaces requires a certain amount of patience and flexibility in tolerating the habits of others with a modicum of grace. But being in communal spaces also demands considering the needs of others with some grace, too. It must be nerve-wracking to consider saying something to a more senior member of your team, but something has to be said! I love listening to music as much as anyone. In my office, I close the door and play music at an appropriate volume, or I use headphones. This is common sense and good manners. I am guessing his behavior has bothered others but no one else has chosen to say anything.

Just go to his desk and ask him if you can discuss something. Explain that you appreciate his enthusiasm for music, but the way he listens to music and sings along is a distraction. You would really appreciate it if he could wear headphones and resist the urge to sing, though you can certainly understand why he is so inclined to make such joyful noise.

Drawing the line, redux

Q: My company’s annual sales conference is in Texas next year. My primary reason for not wanting to go are the state’s gun laws, which I see as essentially nonexistent. It’s a political issue for me and a safety concern. I have asked my manager for details about security at the venue and for transportation. She is a leader who has attended these conferences in the past, but she claims not to know anything and will not direct me to anyone who does. What risks am I taking if I don’t attend? I am at the end of my career and, frankly, won’t miss the educational aspects of this conference, but I do regret missing the social aspects. — Anonymous, New Jersey

A: Texas has lax gun laws, with no permits required for people to carry handguns, but people aren’t generally walking around having gunfights. The unfortunate reality is that nowhere is particularly safe these days. From the time I chose this question for the column until I wrote my response, a period of about a week, there have been at least four mass shootings in the United States. It’s a disgrace that this is the status quo. Most conferences have detailed security plans, so visit the conference website to find its policies or reach out to the organizers.

That said, choosing not to go to a state where you are not comfortable with the gun laws is a legitimate choice. If you don’t care about missing the educational component, you’re risking only the loss of networking and other socializing opportunities. Your manager may consider it a strike against you, but if you’re at the end of your career, do you really care?

People and organizations boycott states with laws they deem unacceptable all the time. When North Carolina passed a bill that, among other things, required transgender people to use public bathrooms that aligned with their sex at birth, the NCAA boycotted and moved tournaments elsewhere. Ringo Starr canceled a concert he was going to perform in the state. Companies reconsidered building offices. Movie producers moved filming locations.

There was an economic impact so significant that the legislation was repealed. Economic consequences can and do work as a tool for activism, but it requires a critical mass of participants. You, as an individual, forgoing this conference won’t immediately move the needle. But you will have taken a moral stand that is meaningful to you, and that does matter. Sometimes, a lot of individual actions will, in time, coalesce into an unstoppable movement.