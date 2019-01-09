A job seeker is more than ready to end the job search, but is also afraid of making a mistake.

Q: After a lengthy series of interviews with a company in my community, I was recently given a job offer. The problem is that I have conflicting feelings about whether to accept.

The job itself is quite appealing and in line with my career goals. However, the interview process was extremely disorganized, and I found it difficult to communicate with the hiring manager. He was not very friendly and seemed reluctant to answer reasonable questions.

As an alternative, I do have an offer from another business. But even though I really liked the woman who would be my boss, I don’t believe I would enjoy the work. I am more than ready to end this job search, but I’m afraid of making a mistake. What do you think?

A: If you already see danger signs, then you should proceed with caution. Employers typically put their best foot forward when courting candidates, so these troubling traits could become much worse once you’re actually on the payroll.

A disjointed hiring process often reflects a chaotic company culture, and managers who communicate poorly during interviews seldom improve once the applicant is on board. While this doesn’t mean you should automatically reject a job you might enjoy, there are definitely a few red flags.

To get some informed opinions, make an effort to network with people who have worked for this business in the past. By asking questions about organizational culture and leadership style, you may be able to determine whether this position is a good opportunity or a potential nightmare.

Unfortunately, your backup job sounds even worse, since hating the work could make life miserable on a daily basis. Therefore, looking for a better alternative might be a wise move. But if finances force you to accept one of these imperfect offers, try to appreciate the positives, accept the shortcomings, and be thankful for the paycheck.