In-N-Out Burger sizzles at No. 3 on Glassdoor’s list, which was tabulated from employee reviews on its site. (Microsoft was No. 34; Amazon failed to make the Top 100.)

Workplaces such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Google are known for going out of their way to provide employees with high salaries, plenty of time off and perks ranging from gourmet lunchrooms to on-site gyms. It’s all part of those companies’ efforts to keep their staffs happy and working up to, and beyond, their full potential.

Still, none of those places can offer an In-N-Out Burger Double-Double as a free employee meal. And that could be why In-N-Out ranks above those three tech titans on Glassdoor’s list of best places to work for 2019.

Glassdoor, a jobs and recruiting site known for posting anonymous reviews by employees of their companies and managers, has come out with its list of the best places to work in the United States for 2019.

Consulting giant Bain & Co., from Boston, tops the Glassdoor list, while In-N-Out ranked third, just below Zoom Video Communications. LinkedIn came in sixth place, followed immediately by Facebook and Google. Facebook had ranked No. 1 for 2018.

Redmond-based Microsoft landed at No. 34 this year; Amazon was absent from the Top 100. (Click here to see the list filtered for companies with a Seattle-area presence.)

“Job seekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding where to work, and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job,” said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist for Glassdoor. “For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance.”

The Glassdoor results were tabulated from submissions from employees representing the more than 830,000 employers currently reviewed on the site. Employees are asked to give their opinions about their overall workplace, how satisfied they are with their jobs, details about matters such as salaries, benefits, workplace culture and values, rate their company’s chief executive and say if they would recommend their company to prospective job seekers.